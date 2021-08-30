Rwanda: Over 80 Graduate From Oklahoma Christian University

Oklahoma Christian University (OC-Rwanda) held a graduation commencement on Friday August 27 for 84 master's students from different disciplines, whom they tasked to transform their working place.

The graduates, majority of them females, were from the class of 2020 and 2021.

Some graduated with Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Science (MSc).

Anitha Ingabe, Director of OC Rwanda said "We really hope that with the MBA and the MSc that they (graduates) essentially go and use an approach that will transform their working place."

"Most of the students who come here are already employed, we hope that this degree will take them to the next step, that they will take the values and knowledge they have gotten from our program to go and impact Rwanda as a whole."

Adam Tchelezo, honored with Delta Mu Delta (academic excellence) in International Business said that despite the difficulty of combining the academic program and other occupations, the degree is an added value career wise.

"I got to learn how you can take a company from a national level to an international level, how to network and maintain international contacts."

Paulette Mpano, honored with an MBA in leadership and organization development said; "The journey was a bit tough due to the pandemic but the system is user friendly and the professors made it smooth in the most possible way."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She highlighted that beyond the knowledge and skills expected from an MBA holder, networking with people from different backgrounds has allowed her to know various sectors in which she can contribute.

John deSteiguer, president of Oklahoma Christian University extended his congratulations to the alumnus virtually.

"We are so proud of you and we want to sustain and strengthen our relationship with you, Oklahoma Christian University Alumni."

Ken Johnson, Chair of Graduate School of Business said this commencement is an important step in telling the world that: "We have an alumni with business knowledge, character, Christian values and practical competence to make a better life for themselves and the country."

In 2012, Oklahoma Christian University opened its satellite campus in Rwanda as part of the partnership between the government of Rwanda and the US-based University that dates back in 2006. Since then, every year an intake of graduates are passed out through the programme