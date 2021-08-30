Tanzania/Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Stars Herald Transfer Window

WITH two days remaining before the climax of the transfer window, the race for new weapons ahead of the next season has been fascinating, but many teams accomplished their businesses silently.

Once again, it was a three-horse affair bearing in the mind that the three big teams; Simba, Young Africans and Azam are the ones who have broadly headlined the signing news.

The trio have big financial muscles and were not afraid to cross boundaries and hit various places on the continent in search of quality players capable to recharge their respective squads ahead of the coming campaign.

Without doubt, players from Democratic Republic of Congo seem likely to dominate in the coming season as all the three Dar es Salaam giants have managed to pick one or more players from that side.

But top of all of them are Yanga who have six, the biggest number of Congolese players the club has managed to snatch this season.

The players are striker Heritier Makambo, Fiston Mayele, Djuma Shaban, Jesus Moloko, Yannick Bangala and Mukoko Tonombe who is serving the club for the second year.

All these have potential to be on the first line up of Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi but it will depend on his selection options.

On the other hand, Simba have so far signed one Congolese defender Henock Baka, who will team up with his fellow countryman, Chris Mugalu both representing their country in a foreign land.

Azam also have a DR Congo hitman Idris Mbombo who is believed to be a good goal poacher capable to help the team win games and pocket vital points in the process.

As such, without argument, one can confidently say that the number of foreign based players to trade in the country next term will be engulfed by those from Congo hence all eyes will be wide open to see what they will bring.

However, it is good to see that clubs like Simba and Yanga have widen their wings to reach as far as Mali and bring on board two players from that side to sail in the country's league.

The two players who are Yanga goalkeeper Djigui Diarra and Simba midfielder Sadio Kanoute are likely to offer something unique in the top flight league as they come from one of the continent's powerful football houses.

As such, Tanzanians will be eager to see how the two Malians will cope with the advancing premier league which is expanding day after day.

There are other teams like the newly promoted Mbeya Kwanza and Geita Gold who are making their debut, but little has been headlined about their signings.

Also to watch, but nothing has been said about them in terms of squad reinforcement are Biashara United of Mara, Mtibwa Sugar and Coastal Union who narrowly escaped relegation.

The loudly spoken transfer news of the Dar es Salaam trio and the silent campaigns of the rest of the teams are likely to make the new Premier League season very eventful.