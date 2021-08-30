Tanzania: Simba Head to Intensify Home Drill

AFTER a successful preseason camp in Morocco, Simba return home to continue with further drill ahead of a jam-packed 2021/22 season.

The Premier League champions who are expected to land in the country between today and tomorrow, have already declared the team will pitch another camp soon when some of their players who are with their national teams rejoin the rest of squad.

This was disclosed in Dar es Salaam by the club's Acting Information Officer Ezekiel Kamwaga who said the destination for their next camp will be communicated soon.

He also seized the opportunity to mention that the anxiously awaited Simba Day will be staged on September 19th at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city.

The event will be held six days before facing their traditional rivals Young Africans in the Community Shield match on September 25th to officially open the calendar of the next season's Mainland Premier League.

However, while in Morocco, the champions played two friendly matches against AS Far Rabat and Olympique Club de Khouribga ending 2-2 and 1-1 respectively.

Both games, according to the club, helped a lot to give Head Coach Didier Gomes a good picture of his team as they want to continue their splendid performance in the coming season sans their key players Clatous Chama and Louis Miquissone.

The duo were a very important ingredient for Simba's successful spell in the past three seasons or so that is why immediately after their departure, many questions about who will be their heirs came into focus.

Miquissone's number 11 jersey is now being worn by Peter Banda (20) from Malawi who has been forecasted as a player to watch once he settles at the club.

Already, Gomes pointed out that their target in the upcoming campaign will be to defend the two domestic trophies they claimed last season plus going beyond the quarter finals stage in the CAF Champions League.

The French coach has managed to win two major domestic titles during his first season at the club which are the Mainland Premier League and Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) as such; he wants to do it again in the next chapter.

Simba will launch their CAF Champions League campaign in the first round of the contest as they are among ten teams which performed well last season hence exempted from playing in the preliminary rounds.

However, Simba have continued to dominate the East Africa football after scooping position 14 out of 40 on the latest best club ranking released by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).

The Msimbazi Street giants have gathered 402 points to move up to 14th place beating a number of great clubs on the continent like AS Vita, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.