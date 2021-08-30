Rwanda: Football - Rwanda to Host 2023 Veterans' World Cup

Rwanda will host the seventh edition of Veterans' Football World Cup scheduled in 2023, Times Sport can exclusively confirm.

The tournament will take place between July and August in 2023, with the precise dates set to be determined in the coming weeks.

Fred Siewe, the president of Federation Internationale de Football Veterans en Europe (FIFVE), was in the country for a four-day visit last week to hold talks with relevant stakeholders about the possibility of hosting the tournament.

Siewe met with Sports Minister Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju and top officials at the Rwanda football governing body (Ferwafa), and reached an agreement of bringing the tournament to Rwanda and Africa for the first time.

How it came to Rwanda

Before deciding to bring the tournament to Rwanda, Siewe had a discussion with the Rwandan Ambassador to Germany, Cesar Igor, who told him that Rwanda suits the profile of a great host for the tournament because of the country's friendly visa policy.

"With the Embassy of Rwanda in Germany, we opened the road to Rwanda and that's why I was in the country. We want to change Africa with veterans because in veterans, you have businessmen, university professors and former football professionals, all together we are inside this drive," Siewe told Times Sport in an interview.

"We chose Rwanda because of its good leadership, and openness to the world," he added.

The tournament runs under the motto 'Football is our Passion'.

"We believe that Africa can change with those people who love football, play football and people who give their money to football, especially those who decided to support the project so it can succeed in Europe," he added.

It will be the first World Cup for veterans organised and hosted by an African country. All the past six editions were held in Europe and only European countries participated.

Siewe revealed that bringing the World Cup for the veterans to Rwanda is part of FIFVE's plans to expand the project to other parts of the globe, starting from Africa.

"Beyond that, we want to bring business partners. We will bring more than 6,000 people to Rwanda to follow the event, and also explore different investment opportunities in the country."

He further noted: "We want to attract people and we believe that the world will be coming to Rwanda even after this tournament."

A total of 16 countries are expected to participate in the 7th Veterans' Football World Cup and, like other tournaments, teams will go through qualifiers to secure tickets.

Rwanda, however, is already guaranteed for a ticket as the host nation.