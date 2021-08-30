Rwanda: "We Are Ready for the Challenge" - Gasana Ahead of Guinea Game

30 August 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

National basketball team shooting guard Kenneth Gasana has said that he and teammates will be looking to make history by reaching the Afrobasket quarterfinals when they take on Guinea in a playoff game on Monday, August 30, at Kigali Arena.

The game starts at 6pm CAT.

Victory against Guinea, who finished third in Group B, would propel hosts Rwanda to the last eight of the 30th African Basketball Championship (Afrobasket), a first time to advance past the group stage on the sixth appearance in the prestigious competition.

Rwanda failed to directly progress to the quarter-finals on Saturday after finishing second in Group A following a 74-82 loss at the hands of Cape Verde.

"We want to win this game; it is very important for us," Gasana told Times Sport on Sunday.

He added: "I and teammates are ready for the challenge. Guinea are a strong team, but we want to make history on home soil and reach the quarter-finals. We wish to make Rwanda proud."

Guinea over the weekend made a statement when they upset five-time African champions Egypt, beating them 86-78, to register their only victory in the group. Team captain Cedric Mansare contributed 25 points, three rebounds and four assists in the victory.

In another playoff scheduled for Monday, record 11-time champions Angola, who finished third in Group A, will be up against Group B runners-up Egypt. The game starts at 3pm CAT.

Monday Egypt vs Angola 3pm Rwanda vs Guinea 6pm

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X