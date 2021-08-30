Rwanda: "We Are Ready for the Challenge" - Gasana Ahead of Guinea Game

National basketball team shooting guard Kenneth Gasana has said that he and teammates will be looking to make history by reaching the Afrobasket quarterfinals when they take on Guinea in a playoff game on Monday, August 30, at Kigali Arena.

The game starts at 6pm CAT.

Victory against Guinea, who finished third in Group B, would propel hosts Rwanda to the last eight of the 30th African Basketball Championship (Afrobasket), a first time to advance past the group stage on the sixth appearance in the prestigious competition.

Rwanda failed to directly progress to the quarter-finals on Saturday after finishing second in Group A following a 74-82 loss at the hands of Cape Verde.

"We want to win this game; it is very important for us," Gasana told Times Sport on Sunday.

He added: "I and teammates are ready for the challenge. Guinea are a strong team, but we want to make history on home soil and reach the quarter-finals. We wish to make Rwanda proud."

Guinea over the weekend made a statement when they upset five-time African champions Egypt, beating them 86-78, to register their only victory in the group. Team captain Cedric Mansare contributed 25 points, three rebounds and four assists in the victory.

In another playoff scheduled for Monday, record 11-time champions Angola, who finished third in Group A, will be up against Group B runners-up Egypt. The game starts at 3pm CAT.

Monday Egypt vs Angola 3pm Rwanda vs Guinea 6pm