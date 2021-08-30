Nigeria: NCAA Probes Poor Navigational Facilities At Port Harcourt Airport

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said that it will investigate recent claims by some aviation stakeholders that the Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA) is not safe for flight operations.

Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, said this in response to the alarm raised by some stakeholders, including pilots calling for the shutdown of the airport over deplorable facilities.

Daily Trust reports that the stakeholders, who participated in the just concluded two-day engagement on review of eight final reports, organised by the Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) deplored the state of Instrument Landing System (ILS) and other safety facilities at the airport, saying the airport should have been shut down long ago.

Our correspondent reports that Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State is one of the four major airports in the country with a new terminal commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Capt. Nuhu said, "I am really surprised by this report on Port Harcourt airport, I have my Director on aerodrome and airspace standards, I have not received any report on such issues in Port Harcourt airport and neither have I received such issues from my regional manager in Port Harcourt.

"However, we will do our investigation, we don't hide things, we are open, there is no place or no organization or no country that does not have challenges, what is important is, when you discover the challenges or brought to your notice, you at resolving it and I think that is the most important thing.

"But for now, I am not aware of anything unsafe in Port Harcourt Harcourt but since you brought it up we will still look into it, I will demand a report from my station manager in PH, we will go to do an inspection, if there is anything, they will let us know and I will work together with the management of FAAN on resolving it".