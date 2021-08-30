Malawi and Chinese President Hold Talks

28 August 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

The Chinese President Xi Jinping and Malawi's Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Friday held bilateral discussion over the phone in which they tackled a number of issues, including the need to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.

State House Director of Communications, Pastor Sean Tsanzo Kampondeni, confirmed the development in an interview with Nyasa Times.

Kampondeni disclosed that the bilateral discussion of the two leaders focused on the need to strengthen socioeconomic development and partnership between China and Malawi.

"President Xi also congratulated his counterpart on assuming the SADC chairship and not only pledged his government's support for Malawi and leadership in the world, but also reiterated his earlier invitation to Malawi's President to visit Beijing for further bilateral talks when conditions permit," he said.

Kampondeni said President Chakwera used the occasion to source Beijing's support for Malawi interest in trade, information and communication technology (ICT) development, post Covid-19 response, human rights, as well as accelerated financing for such infrastructural projects as a Judicial Complex, a National Referral Hospital and Urban Industrial Park.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X