Mozambique: Mozambican/Rwandan Forces Seize Former Guerrilla Base

Maputo — Joint Mozambican and Rwandan forces on Friday retook Base N'tchinga, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, from the hands of the ISIS terrorists who had occupied it.

Base N'tchinga is of symbolic value since it was one of the main bases of the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) during the war for independence from Portuguese colonial rule.

"Our forces have attacked and occupied Base N'tchinga", announced the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Mozambican armed forces (FADM), Bertolino Capitine. He gave no details of the operation, or of the casualties suffered on either side.

He said it was a motive for satisfaction for the FADM which, with military support from Rwanda, and from member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), is fighting to expel the terrorist groups who have been destabilisisng Cabo Delgado since October 2017.

"The armed attacks carried out by terrorist groups are, without doubt, the major challenge of the moment facing our institution", said Capitine, at the end of a training course for platoon commanders, held in the northern city of Nampula.

Base N'tchinga is six kilometres from Namacunde, the capital of Muidumbe district, one of the parts of Cabo Delgado most affected by terrorist raids.