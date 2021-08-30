Tanzania: IGP Grants Permission to Hamza Mohamed's Family to Take the Body

Dar es Salaam — The police force has on Saturday granted permission to the family of Hamza Mohammed to take his body for burial.

Hamza was shot dead after he had killed three police officers and a security guard on Wednesday.

Mohamed whose neighbours say was born and raised as a good boy in the city's Upanga suburb on Wednesday at the junction of Kenyatta Drive and Kinondoni Road abruptly ended the lives of four people before he was shot dead, an attack that was well captured by people near the area.

Police reported the death of five people: three police officers, a security guard and the gunman himself.

Six other people were injured in the wild shooting between the police and Hamza Mohamed.

In a new development, speaking to reporters shortly after the farewell ceremony for police commissioners, Ambassador Valentino Mlowola and Robert Boaz today, IGP Sirro said the body would be handed over to his relatives Mohamed because they had already worked on it.

"Hamza's body will be handed over to his relatives because we have already finished our work... let them just come and take it, but when the days come if they don't take it the municipality will go and bury it," said IGP Sirro.