Angola: Futsal - Angola Lose to Costa Rica At Viseu Tournament

Luanda — Angola national five-a-side soccer team lost 4-5 to Costa Rica on Friday, in the international tournament being held in the Portuguese city of Viseu, as part of the Southern African country's preparation for the World Cup to take place from September 12 to October 3, in Lithuania.

This is the second defeat the Angolan team have conceded following a 3-4 loss to Portugal on Thursday.

Angola are part of the group E of the FIFA Futsal World Cup, along with Paraguay, Spain (two-time champions) and Japan.

Angola national team players integrating the squad are: Gomito, Neblu, Léo, Kota, Manosele, Jó Marrés, Prado, Kaluanda, Osná, Guga, Tonilson, Edivaldo Magalhães, Ricardo da Veiga and João Bernardes.