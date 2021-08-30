Angola: DRC Coach Envisages Tough Game With Angola

27 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The match between Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Saturday, at the end of the regular phase of the African senior men's basketball championship "Afrobasket'2021" is to be difficult and unpredictable.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, the DRC coach, Mathias Echoff, said Angola's defeats in the tournament do not show the team's true value, adding that his squad will play to the limit against a team that he still considers champions.

"I know what we are going to find. I know these players well and Angola still have a name to defend" Echoff said, revealing himself apprehensive with the psychological state of Angola that will give its maximum to avoid the third defeat.

In the meantime, the coach mentioned that the DRC have more options of players who play in Europe and with better performances, despite the hard work still to be done.

Group A is led by Rwanda with four points, followed by Cape Verde and DRC with three points each. Angola occupies the fourth and last position with zero points.

