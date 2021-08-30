Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Northern Red Sea and Central Regions.

Out of these, two patients are from the Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Afabet, Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, two patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,589 while the number of deaths stands at 37.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,639.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

27 August 2021