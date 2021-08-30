Tunisia: Military Jab Drive - 110 Thousand Vaccines Administered - Defence

Tunis/Tunisia — Permanent and mobile military teams have administered 110,000 vaccines and fully immunised 6705 people , since the launch of the intensive COVID-19 military jab drive.

Some 38,863 COVID-19 jabs were given in the governorates of Kef, Siliana and Kairouan, since the start of campaigns in these regions, the Defence Ministry said in a statement Friday.

The first campaign started on July 7 in Tataouine and Siliana, while the second began on July 26 in Jendouba, Kairouan and Kebili.

The third military campaign was staged on August 18 in Medenine, Gabes, El Kef, Bizerte and Nabeul, the same source said.