Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tunisia's Success in Implementing Social Protection Project Will Encourage World Bank to Increase Support

27 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's success in implementing the social protection project to help vulnerable households deal with the economic impact of the COVID crisis will encourage the World Bank to increase its support in this area, said World Bank Vice President for Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Ferid Bel Haj.

At his meeting with Social Affairs Minister Mohamed Trabelsi Friday, Belhaj expressed satisfaction at the work achieved by the ministry in cooperation with its partners as part of implementing the social protection project of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Under this project, the ministry will provide exceptional aid for needy families with low income.

The WB stressed that its commitment to boost cooperation and increase its support to Tunisia's programmes in the area of social protection and the fight against poverty and social security, the same source added.

