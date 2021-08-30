Tunisia: Over 20 Thousand Hires in Private Sector Until End August

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of new hires in the private sector has reached 20,694, until the end of August, compared with 22,857 during the same period of 2020, Director of Programmes and Services for Companies at the National Agency for Employment and Self-Employment Hichem Boussaid told TAP on Friday

Job openings have decreased in 2020 compared to 2019 (39,000 jobs in private sector during 2020, compared to 51,133 in 2019).

Some 8,403 higher education graduates were recruited in August 2021, against 15,000 in 2020, according to the same source.

The number of active job seekers (who regularly update their registrations) is about 85 thousand until the end of August.

This number has dropped compared to the general average estimated at 110 thousand.

This drop is explained by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has reduced access to employment agencies.

The official said 50% of the job seekers hold higher education degrees, while 10 percent are graduates of vocational training centres. 31% hold degrees in economy, management, law and legal sciences and 20% in technical branches, he added, noting that 90% of the current active job seekers have registered for the first time.

The decline in employment is explained by the impact of the pandemic, the same source indicated; it affected the labour market and weakened development. A large number of workers were laid off, causing a decrease in job opportunities.