Zimbabwe: 'The Mastermind Was Euro Class'

GEORGE SHAYA'S former teammate, Shepherd Murape, says the legendary footballer would have played in Europe if he didn't have serious concerns about being far away from his family.

The Zimbabwe football legend, who died in Harare last Tuesday, was buried at Warren Hills Cemetery on Saturday.

Murape was Shaya's roommate during their 1970 World Cup qualifier against Australia in Mozambique in 1969 and the duo starred for a long time at Dynamos.

"You see, George, or Kademo as we used to call him on the pitch because of the number seven on his jersey, loved his country so much that he was scared to leave," said Murape.

"I tried to persuade him to consider those offers, but he was adamant that he didn't want to face the agony of being away from his family.

"He was the one who persuaded me to join him at Dynamos.

"For me, this was the finest player I ever saw and played alongside.

"He would see an opening, where none of our entire side would and rush there, screaming for someone to pass the ball to him.

"When we were trailing, during a match, everyone, including our 'keeper, would just want to pass the ball to Shaya because we knew that his sixth sense would produce goals for us.

"I'm really saddened."

The former Sports Editor of The Herald, Alan Hlatywayo, wrote the following about Shaya, in a preview, for Dynamos' showdown against Zimbabwe Saints in the Castle Cup final at Rufaro, in 1976.

"Shaya is Dynamos and Dynamos is Shaya. One man does not make a team, so the sporting world knows," he wrote.

"But, there are many in this country who believe Shaya is a close exception to that rule.

"He is to Rhodesian soccer what Pele was to the Brazilian game. When Shaya is not in the team, Dynamos are reduced to an ordinary outfit. "When he's back, all the team's magic is webbed around him. The little Mastermind shuns publicity and is only content with dishing out the menus that satisfy the hunger of his millions of fans.

"If Zimbabwe Saints are to fall, it will be Shaya who will 'chaya' them."

And, true to Hlatywayo's prediction, Dynamos clobbered Saints 8-1, with Shaya creating five and scoring one, of the goals.

The Mastermind also grabbed the man-of-the-match award in an historic match friendly international against South Africa at Rufaro, in 1977, which ended 1-1.

He was also the team's captain, a position he held until his retirement two years later.

Former Warriors coach, Sunday "Mhofu" Chidzambwa, was influenced by Shaya and the late Simon Sachiti to join Dynamos.

Shaya had also been the man-of-the-match, in the 3-5 first leg away loss, in the Southern Africa Club Championship final, against Orlando Pirates, in Johannesburg, in 1976.

The Bucs defence took turns to foul him and before he was eventually substituted by player-coach Shadreck "Margarine" Ngwenya, to ensure he avoided a more serious injury.

This was after he had steered his team's ship from a 0-4 deficit, by creating all three goals, as Dynamos lost the match 3-4.

After he went off, Pirates scored a late fifth goal, to make it 5-3.

And, the return leg was the same story as Shaya engineered a 4-1 victory, creating three goals and scoring the fourth, for the Glamour Boys.

David George, who scored once in that final, and remained a close colleague of Shaya until his death, will never forget that match.

"This was the most unforgettable day for me, Shaya was a pure genius," he said.

"I hear people talking about various players, as the best ever, produced in the country and, for me, that's child's play.

"The Mastermind was the real deal and surely, by now, something should have been done to honour him while he was still alive.

"Some time back, I had heard that there were plans to rename Rufaro Stadium after him and that talk just later fizzled out.

"I am deeply hurt, after he passed away, because he was like a big brother to me, both on and off the pitch."

Charlie Jones, the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Football Legends Association, whose group were instrumental in sourcing medical, and material resources for Shayasince his illness, blasted local clubs for not looking after their legends, when they fall on hard times.

"The Mastermind shouldn't have had to go through these worrying times like he did. It is so sad that unlike in South Africa or Europe, where clubs continue to assist their former players, none of this happens here."

Shaya now resides among the angels.

And, if any team up there finds itself trailing by two, or three goals, they don't have to panic because The Mastermind is now on hand to rescue them, thanks to his amazing "sixth sense."