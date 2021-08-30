Zimbabwe/Tanzania: Prince Surprises Warriors Technical Staff

THE Warriors technical team were yesterday surprised to see Prince Dube featuring and scoring for his Tanzanian club, Azam, in a pre-season friendly match against Kabwe Warriors of Zambia.

The forward was left out of the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia on account of injury.

Dube made a second-half appearance for the Tanzanian club and scored, moments after he was introduced, in the 1-0 win over the Zambians.

The 25-year old forward, who recently received treatment in Cape Town, has been inactive for the last two months.

He missed his team's final five games in the Tanzanian league, which ended last month.

Warriors' team manager, Wellington Mpandare, yesterday said they had wanted to rope him in for the two World Cup games, especially at a time when Zimbabwe faced a crisis, following the mass withdrawal of United Kingdom-based players.

Prince had been given until mid-month, by his team's medical team, to have fully recovered.

Dube was omitted when the squad was announced last week, and the outcry that followed from the domestic football fraternity, forced ZIFA to explain he was still to recover from injury.

"Prince was left out of the Warriors squad because we called his club and they told us that he was injured and he was yet to recover," said Mpandare.

"So, we respected their word and went ahead to select our squad, based on that information.

"We don't know why they said he was still down, maybe, they didn't want to rush him back into action.

"Of course, we don't want to pick a fight with anyone but we hear that they have played him in a pre-season game and he has actually scored.

"What we are going to do now is to try and find out from the club what the exact position is with the player."

Dube had a difficult season in Tanzania last year because of injuries.

He was in the running for the Golden Boot but fell short, as he missed a number of games, including Azam's last five games, during the season.

The Warriors are set to begin camp today.

Coach Zdravko Logarusic was forced to make wholesale changes to their squad after 10 players, included in the initial call-up, withdrew from the squad, for various reasons. The Warriors host South Africa at the National Sports Stadium on Friday, before leaving for Ethiopia, where they face the Walya Antelopes, four days later.

Loga turned to Supa Diski, from where they roped in Knox Mutizwa, Edwin Madhananga and Ishmael Wadi, who recently moved to Division One side JDR Stars. Mpandare said they have also called in Kelvin Moyo from Zambia, and three local players, including Godknows Murwira (Dynamos) and the FC Platinum duo of Silas Songani and William Stima, to make a 26-man squad.

"It's certainly a big setback we couldn't get our foreign-based players but we, obviously, will look to work with what we have at our disposal," said Mpandare.

"Some new players have been called in and camp will begin tomorrow (today) as scheduled.

"Most of the players are on the way and, so far, Terrence Dzvukamanja has landed. We are expecting Talbert Shumba later in the day but the majority, including captain Knowledge Musona, are coming in tomorrow (today)."

Zimbabwe dropped some of their key players like Marvelous Nakamba, who plays for English Premiership side Aston Villa, Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan) and Jordan Zemura of AFC Bournemouth.

The English Premier League announced a blanket ban for the release of players during the September fixtures, after it became apparent those who travel to red-list countries, would need to observe a 10-day quarantine upon their return.

The rule also affected national team hopefuls Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Macauley Bonne (Ipswich Town), Admiral Muskwe (Luton Town) and David Moyo of Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Championship.

United States based defender Teenage Hadebe was also not able to report for duty, after his club Houston Dynamo, could not clear him for the upcoming assignments.

There are also stringent travel requirements in the United States and Houston, who are struggling in the Major League Soccer, could not take chances.

Apparently, the MLS have games scheduled to run throughout the weekend of the World Cup qualifiers.

This has left Zimbabwe looking lightweight in central defence where the experienced Jimmy Dzingai is also missing.

Dzingai, along with vice-captain Ovidy Karuru are unavailable, for the two matches, because they are away on job-hunting missions. The duo have been unattached since the end of last season.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi, Talbert Shumba, Martin Mapisa

Defenders: Onismor Bhasera, Divine Lunga, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Alec Mudimu, Godknows Murwira, Kevin Moyo, William Sitima

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda, Jona Fabisch, Marshall Munetsi, Tafadzwa Rusike, Thabani Kamusoko, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Khama Billiat, Perfect Chikwende, Butholezwe Ncube, Ishmael Wadi, Farai Madhanaga, Silas Songani

Strikers: Terrence Dzvukamanja, Tinotenda Kadewere, Knox Mutizwa, Knowledge Musona (captain).