Zimbabwe/Namibia: Brilliant Rhinos Queens Storm Into Semis

BLACK Rhinos Queens forward Rutendo "Madzimai" Makore was the toast of the day as she grabbed a brace to propel the army side into the semi-finals of the inaugural CAF Champions League COSAFA qualifiers at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban yesterday.

The Zimbabwean side beat Namibian champions TURA Magic, to finish top in Group B, with six points.

They meet Group A runners-up, in their semi-final, on Thursday.

Group A has four teams and will be concluded today although Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have already qualified.

TURA Magic nearly pulled one back, five minutes before the end, after a goalkeeping blunder by Rhinos 'keeper, Precious Mudyiwa, only for the ball to be cleared the ball from the line.

Mighty Warriors veteran striker Makore scored the opener, in the 23rd minute, when she headed home after the ball had been swung in, from a corner, by defender Eunice Chibanda.

Rhinos forward, Christabel Katona, who also scored in Friday's match, extended the army side's lead in the 66th minute.

Makore completed her double, two minutes later, as the Zimbabwean side displayed some good football, at the inaugural tournament.

Rhinos Queens endured some scary moments, towards the end, when TURA Magic nearly breached their defence twice.

A mistake by goalkeeper Precious Mudyiwa eventually saw the ball being cleared off the line while skipper Talent Mandaza also had a timely intervention to ensure the Zimbabwean team kept a clean sheet.

Rhinos coach, Kuda Matuwi, started with the same team which stunned Zambian champions, Green Buffaloes, 2-0 on Friday, in their opening match.

Teams

Black Rhinos: P. Mudyiwa, N. Mpofu, P. Mujuru, T. Mandaza, E. Chibanda, M. Nyaumwe, C Katona, R. Makore, C. Madotsa (M. Chirandu 65th min), R. Neshamba, E. Tumbare.

TURA Magic: Kauzuu, Naris, Fredericks, Adams, Hikaum, Shikusho, Kooper, Enkali, Nanamus, Amukoto, Van Wyk.

GROUP B

P W D L F A Pts

Black Rhinos Queens (Q)

2 2 0 0 5 0 6

Green Buffaloes

1 0 0 1 0 2 0

TURA Magic

1 0 0 1 0 3 0