Zimbabwe: Kode's Body Arrives Home

THE body of CAPS United legend, Joe "Kode" Mugabe, arrived at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday, ahead of his burial in Harare tomorrow.

Kode, who was 52, died in England earlier this month, after losing his battle against stomach cancer.

The family confirmed that he will be buried at Glen Forest Memorial Park.

His death was another big blow to the domestic football fraternity which has lost a number of its heroes in recent months.

A number of fans, donning CAPS United regalia, former players and officials made their way to the airport yesterday to receive the body of the Green Machine's 1996 championship-winning co-captain.

The hearse bearing the coffin was escorted to a local funeral parlour by a sizable convoy of vehicles.

There are plans to take the body to the National Sports Stadium for a special service, requested by the CAPS United family, this afternoon, before it is taken home to Mabvuku, where it will lie in state overnight.

The Mugabe family said the body would be taken to Raylton Sports Club tomorrow for another service, before the funeral procession heads to his final resting place.

Kode's brother, Innocent, who also once had a career in football, said he was touched by the support the family had received from family, friends and organisations, here in Zimbabwe, and in the Diaspora.

"Football is a very powerful tool, it's not just about the game, it's also how you connect in life. I think Joe connected with a lot of people from different organisations and different clubs.

"I have seen a lot of people from all walks of life coming here today to pay their last respects to my brother, which is something that we appreciate.

"The CAPS United family has been very supportive and I appreciate what they have been doing," said Innocent.

Kode had a stellar career for the Green Machine, which saw him being nominated a Soccer Star of the Year finalist four times in 1994, 1995, 1996 and 2001.

He was also the CAPS United Players' Player of the Season a record four times in 1993, 1994, 1998 and 2001.

Kode made his debut for the Green Machine in 1988 and went on to win a number of trophies, during the halcyon days, for Zimbabwe's Cup Kings.

He was co-captain, alongside Silver "Bhonzo" Chigwenje in the mid-1990s, and was lauded for his leadership qualities.

At the time of his death, he was still involved in football development as chairman of the CAPS United Legends UK, a registered community organisation, which has been assisting in the growth of junior football in Zimbabwe.

He partnered other former CAPS United players, including Frank Nyamukuta, Timothy Chirozvani, Cannisius Tongesai, Liberty Masunda, Tichaona Nyenda, Leonard Chirozvani, Charles Chikeya and United States-based Mpumelelo Dzowa, in the project.