Zimbabwe: Manyuchi Honoured By Waba

JUST weeks after he was appointed the World Alliance Boxing Association Global Goodwill Ambassador, boxer Charles Manyuchi has again been honoured by the same board.

The WABA supreme middleweight title, which the Zimbabwean won on its introduction on July 3, has been renamed after him.

It is now known as the "Ambassador Charles Manyuchi Belt".

Manyuchi beat Uganda's Muhammad Sebyala on July 3, to claim three unified world belts, at the Flamboyant Hotel, in Masvingo.

He defended his World Boxing Federation crown, while adding the WABA and World Professional Boxing Federation belts, to his name.

WABA president, Onesmo Ngowi, wrote to inform the Zimbabwe National Wrestling and Boxing Control Board, of the decision to honour Manyuchi.

"As the ZNBWCB, we are proud to announce that boxer Charles Manyuchi has received some global honour, in recognition of his historical victory on July 3rd, 2021, making him the first boxer to win the WABA Supreme World Title," said ZNBWCB chief executive, Lawrence Zimbudzana, in a statement.

"That title will now be called the Ambassador Charles Manyuchi Belt.

"Manyuchi has also since been named the WABA Global Goodwill Ambassador and will be partnering WABA, in a role to promote boxing in Zimbabwe, Africa and the world.

"We congratulate our champion, Charles (Manyuchi) for his latest recognition by WABA. This is but one of the many accolades the boxer has got through his efforts in developing the sport, earning him global recognition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The naming of the WABA Middleweight title, after the champion, is evidence of the impact the pugilist has made across the continent.

"He continues to inspire many youths in and beyond the boxing fraternity.

"He is a shining example and evidence of the power of sport. He is itching towards becoming one of the most influential and greatest boxers the country and continent has ever known."

Manyuchi said he was humbled by the recognition.

"It is obviously not every day that one gets such recognition. I am extremely humbled with this honour and it can only push me to work even harder," said Manyuchi.

"You look at it and then you also look at where you are coming from, what you have been through and you can't help but praise the Lord.

"I hope this recognition will also inspire others to work even harder."