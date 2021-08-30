Nigeria: Flood - NEMA Issues Emergency Lines to FCT Residents

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has presented an emergency number (122) to residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to alert the agency in case of any disaster in their environs.

The Head of Abuja Operations of the agency, Mr. Justin Uwazuruonye, gave out the emergency number during a simulation exercise on the use of extricating tools on-board the new Rapid Respond Vehicle (RRV), which was donated to the agency by the Japan International Agency (JICA) on Saturday.

He urged residents of the FCT to ensure timely report to the agency through its emergency contact.

He urged FCT residents to be at the alert of the impending flood and ensure they pay heed to early warning, saying if there was a need to move from flood-prone areas, they should do so.

He said that the emergency response services are in huge deficit in the country, saying victims of trauma, such as road traffic crashes and collapsed structures die as a result of unprofessional handling by first responders.

Uwazuruonye noted that it was on that premise that NEMA as the coordinating agency of disaster management in the country decided to train other agencies including the FRSC, fire service, police and operation staff of the agency on the use of the extricating tool on-board the RPV for critical search and rescue within areas of responsibility.