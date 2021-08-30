Liberia: President Weah Hails Qatar for Funding Refurbishment of United DA'wah Mosque & School

The President of the Republic, H. E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has commended the Government of Qatar for the indispensable role it continues to play in Liberia's development, including funding provided for the reconstruction of the United Da'wah Mosque and School in the Redlight Community.

President Weah requested the Government of Qatar for re-construction of the building after it was gutted by fire which resulted into the death of 27 boarding Islamic students and an Instructor.

Dedicating the new complex on Friday, August 27, 2021, President Weah paid tribute to the memories of the deceased students, describing their loss regrettable and a sad day for him, families and the entire nation.

The Liberian Leader recalled how he used his address to the United Nations General Assembly which coincided with the terrible incident to draw the world's attention to the devastating situation, calling for a moment of silence at the time.

President Weah said it is regrettable that the future of the students was cut short in such a manner.

"Today, we are here to dedicate this new building to replace the one destroyed by the fire," the President said. "I wish the Islamic young scholars were alive. It's saddening that they are not here."

The President however noted that their death did not go in vain in that a new school building is risen out of the ashes to the benefit of other students who will use it to claim their future.

Ndalao Construction International Incorporated reconstructed the new structure at the cost of $120,000.

The occasion was graced by high ranking Moslem clerics as well as several officials of the Government including Foreign Minister Dee Maxwell Kemayah and the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel Farlo McGill.