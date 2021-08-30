Tunisia: Sfax Logs 10 Coronavirus Deaths, 151 New Infections

27 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Ten people died of the coronavirus in Sfax governorate during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,612, according to a report published by the Local Health Directorate Friday.

Another 151 people have contracted the virus in the region, among 713 people tested, .i.e. a positivity rate of 21.17%. The overall number of infections in the region therefore rises to 52,995., including 49,843 recoveries.

Among these patients, 206 are admitted to Hedi Chaker hospital, 27 are under intensive care and 46 are placed in private clinics.

On the other hand, 560,392 coronavirus vaccines were administered in the region since the start of the jab drive.

