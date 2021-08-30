Tunisia: Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Day 3 - Tunisia Ranks 23rd

27 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia climbed to the 23rd spot in the medals table at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, after bagging a gold and a silver in shot put disciplines on Friday.

The gold medal was won by Raoua Tlili, who broke the world record in shot put F41 with a 10m55 throw, while the silver was earned by Ahmed Ben Moslah in shot put F37 with 14m50.

Tunisia provisionally shares the 23rd place with New Zealand, while China dominates the table with 45 medals (20 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze), ahead of England (28 medals including 9 gold) and the Russian Paralympic Committee 26 medals (9 gold 7 silver 10 bronze).

