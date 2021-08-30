Tunisia: AMT Calls to Examine Cases of Judges Bechir Akremi and Taieb Rached As Soon As Possible

27 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Association of Tunisian Magistrates, on Friday, called on the Public Prosecutor to examine as soon as possible the cases of the first president of the Court of Cassation, Taïeb Rached, and the former prosecutor of the Court of First Instance of Tunis, Bechir Akremi, in accordance with the decisions of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary.

The AMT also calls, in a statement, to initiate investigations into these cases with integrity and transparency and to reveal the whole truth without compromise.

In mid-July, the Council of the Judiciary decided to suspend Judge Bechir Akremi and transfer his case to the Public Prosecutor at the Court of First Instance of Tunis. He is currently placed under house arrest on a decision of Ridha Gharsallaoui, the acting Minister of the Interior.

The Council of the Judiciary decided on August 20, 2021, after the meeting of its disciplinary board, to suspend Taieb Rached on suspicion of corruption and refer his case to the Public Prosecutor.

