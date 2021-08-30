Tunisia: Three Die of Coronavirus in Kebili, 142 Infected in 48 Hours

Tunis/Tunisia — Kebili governorate recorded 3 more deaths of the coronavirus during the last 48 hours, while another 142 people have contracted the virus.

This takes the caseload in the region to 14,332, including 471 fatalities and 12,907 recoveries, Local Director of Health Programmes Ali Haddad told TAP on Friday.

The incidence rate in the region in the last 14 days reached 564 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the same source.

There are 1082 active cases in the governorate: 202 in North Kebili, 176 in South Kebili, 108 in North Douz, 69 in South Douz, 218 in Souk Lahad, 160 in El Faouar ad 19 in Réjim Mâatoug.