Tunisia: Three Die of Coronavirus in Kebili, 142 Infected in 48 Hours

27 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Kebili governorate recorded 3 more deaths of the coronavirus during the last 48 hours, while another 142 people have contracted the virus.

This takes the caseload in the region to 14,332, including 471 fatalities and 12,907 recoveries, Local Director of Health Programmes Ali Haddad told TAP on Friday.

The incidence rate in the region in the last 14 days reached 564 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the same source.

There are 1082 active cases in the governorate: 202 in North Kebili, 176 in South Kebili, 108 in North Douz, 69 in South Douz, 218 in Souk Lahad, 160 in El Faouar ad 19 in Réjim Mâatoug.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X