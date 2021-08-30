Zimbabwe: Kaporoma Drops Debut Album

Young gospel artist Solomon Aaron Kaporoma, whose stage name in the gospel circles is King Solomon, has dropped his first album.

The six-track album titled "Kuenda Cannan" is expected to get an overwhelming response due to its unique form of "International traditional gospel music", as King Solomon calls it.

Speaking to The Herald, a 28-year old King Solomon said he was inspired into gospel music by his background as he grew up in St Johns Apostolic church which nurtured him aft er his parents were deceased.

"This is my first album and as someone who believed and was raised in a gospel and spiritual background or confinements, I strive to live in accordance with the demands of the Holy Spirit whom I believe has guided me thus far," said King Solomon.

"Life hasn't been rosy since the death of my parents and we were left in the custody of our grandparents and am most grateful to my Church, the Saint John Apostolic Church of the Wholeworld which nurtured me since my tender age, as the church also looked after our upbringing and welfare," said King Solomon.

"My music is going to get a huge response due to its uniqueness, it is called "International traditional gospel music." It started when I was still young at school where I was a member of the then school choir as well as being a member of my church choir where I could sing during the praise and worship sessions which I subsequently joined by then also," he said.

"Singing gospel music was an inborn thing or a talent as most people would call it during my tender age and several people advised me to record my music since then I moved to Harare where am now based," said King Solomon.

The tracks in that constitute the album are "Gweta Rangu", "Cannan", "Nyika Inorema", "Zvinoda Jesu", "Simba Remunamato" and "Mweya Munyaradzi."

King Solomon gave a brief explanation and meaning of some of the songs.

"In brief, the song "Gweta Rangu" song simply means that the good Lord is like our "Lawyer" in everything, the Omnipresent and omnipotence. Whenever we go beyond difficulties following curses from ancestral spirits, avenging and evil spirits that follow us, the Lord represents us every time. If we got arrested or accused on unfounded allegations, the Lord is our "Lawyer" representing us from earthly trials and tribulations. It simply means the Lord represents us every time," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The other touching song is "Zvinoda Jesu" which simply means people should leave all ungodly or evil acts that makes God angry and listens or adhere to what Jesus commands us to do, hence this can only be done through repentance from being an evildoer," he said.

King Solomon said the last track "Mweya Munyaradzi" was a bonus track featuring Dj Spunky.

He said he drew much inspiration from veteran gospel artist Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave adding on the international scene Sinachi was his role model.

"I'm inspired by Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave as her music resonates well with my submission to the Lord's call for righteousness and moral upright. Her music depicts the daily life situations and is a true reflection of what humanity encounters, the troubles we are facing as humanity.

"Internationally, Nigerian gospel singer, Sinach is my role model in terms of gospel music," said King Solomon.

King Solomon bemoaned the advent of Covid-19 pandemic insisting has brought more setbacks to his project.

"Covid -19 has affected me since I can't hold musical shows to perform during church functions as the country tightens measures to contain the spread of the pandemic," he said.

He said Zimbabwean gospel music was destined for higher levels if it gets funding from well-wishers.