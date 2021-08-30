Zimbabwe: Fans Explode in Fury As Hadebe's Team Loses Again

TEENAGE Hadebe's Houston Dynamo took their win-less run to 15 games, spread over three months and 100 days, after a 1-2 home defeat to an injury-ravaged Minnesota United, in the Major League Soccer on Saturday night.

The poor run has sparked a furious backlash from their fans.

One of them even cheekily suggested that, if they were not careful, they would become the MLS version of struggling English Premiership side Arsenal.

"Could be worse, we could be Arsenal," tweeted one of their fans, Bryan Hayman, on the club's official Twitter account.

Houston Dynamo have not won since a 1-2 victory, when they beat Vancouver Whitecaps, on May 22. The struggling side went ahead in the first minute after excellent combination play between midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla and forward Fafa Picault.

Maxi Urruti won the ball in the attacking third, Carrasquilla headed it wide to Picault who took a touch, before playing a low ball back in to Carrasquilla, whose effort found the back of the net, just 56 seconds into the match.

The goal was the fourth-fastest in Dynamo history and the earliest goal since Andrew Wenger scored 52 seconds into a 3-1 win over Montreal on July 5, 2017.

It was Houston's sixth goal inside the opening minute in Club history.

Minnesota equalised in the 16th minute off of a free-kick.

Twitter Reaction

Quintin Outland -- "To be very honest. I am days away from not following the @HoustonDynamo. The way this club is comfortable with incompetence and losing is something I won't put my heart, time, AND MONEY (since that's all they care about). How difficult is it for this new owner to #FireMattJordan?"

Carlos S -- "No wins, no perks, no benefits . . . Nothing, show the fans some respect #DoSomething #FireMattJordan."

Generic Dynamo Fan -- "I cancelled my season tickets about 5 or 6 years ago. I can only imagine who they've lost since. #FireMattJordan" Wes Orton -- Tactics are terrible . . . There is no urgency or concentrated attack until they are losing. It is unacceptable. Play to win the entire game or don't play.