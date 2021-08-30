Zimbabwe: Police Probe Missing Vaccination Cards

Investigations have been launched into a case in which 250 Covid-19 vaccination cards have gone missing at Cheshuro Rural Health Centre in Gutu under unclear circumstances.

The incident happened last Wednesday. No arrests have been made, but some officials at the health centre have been questioned.

The offence was discovered by some officials who then reported the matter to police.

There are fears that the cards could be sold to unvaccinated people in and around Masvingo.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP is investigating circumstances in which 250 Covid-19 vaccination cards went missing at Cheshuro Rural Health Centre on August 25, 2021 at 12 noon.

"Anyone with information to contact any nearest police station," he said.

The incident comes after a Marondera General Hospital nurse was recently arrested on allegations of issuing out several Covid-19 vaccination cards to several people in the area.

Kenneth Kuneka (35), who was arrested following a tip-off, was yesterday still assisting police with investigations as they still want to ascertain the number of cards issued so far. Police also recovered an assortment of medical drugs and equipment hidden in his home.

The police are now making efforts to track down all those who could have acquired the cards. Once found, they will be arrested and prosecuted.

Early this month, police widened investigations into the theft of 58 Covid-19 vaccination cards from Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare and from Nyamaruru Clinic in Madziwa.

A nurse at Zvishavane District Hospital and her agent were also arrested on charges of issuing Covid-19 vaccination cards to unvaccinated people.