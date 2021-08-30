Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga Meets Palestine Envoy

Zimbabwe and Palestine are working on strengthening relations in many sectors including agriculture, health and tourism.

This came out last Friday when the State of Palestine's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Tamer Almassri, paid a courtesy call on Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

VP Chiwenga is also the Minister of Health and Child Care.

Zimbabwe's relations with Palestine date back to the days of the liberation struggle and have been maintained up to now.

VP Chiwenga said: "Zimbabwe and the State of Palestine have come a long way. During our struggle, we were together. When we got our independence we maintained our relations. We discussed our cooperation which we have had for many years and the areas we are working together to strengthen such as in the fields of agriculture, health, tourism. Now we want to go into areas of sport.

"This is an area which we want to expand and our support for the State of Palestine is unquestionable. We wish that their sovereignty and territorial integrity is recognised."

Ambassador Almassri said he had discussed a lot of issues with VP Chiwenga.

"Our meeting discussed a lot of areas in our cooperation as sister countries. We shared some ideas on how to strengthen the relations and how to widen the sectors of cooperation between our two countries.

"We count on Zimbabwe for its support for our goals, and also our comrades in Zimbabwe can count on us especially against the bad sanctions," said Ambassador Almassri.

He was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Zimbabwe, after struggling to get the jab during his time in Europe.

Zimbabwe's vaccination programme has received plaudits from a number of international organisations such as the World Bank, the World Health Organisation, China, the US, among others.