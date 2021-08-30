Zimbabwe: Killer T's Much-Anticipated Album Deferred

dancehall musician Killer T has postponed the release of his album by a further week following technical challenges with his online platforms.

Titled "Inzwai Kuchemawo Mambo", the 17-track album was scheduled for release on Saturday, but has been pushed to September 6.

The singer apologised to his legion of fans on social media saying the delay was beyond his control.

His manager Kudzai Biston told The Herald they were working to address the challenges.

"The idea was to launch the album online and make it available on all online stores such as iTunes, Spotify and YouTube but we had some technical challenges with some platforms and we had to postpone," he said.

Killer T, born Kelvin Kusikwenyu gave his fans a glimpse of the album performing three songs while on a radio last week.

He also shared some video clips on his social media pages singing along to some of the songs which generated hype.

"It was a difficult decision to make as people were eagerly waiting for the project because they have had a feel of it. We want to assure all our followers that all is set and come September 6, the album will be out," Biston added.

The album according to the singer's camp will be accompanied by videos and the one week period will be used to polish the visuals.

"The postponement can also be apportioned to the delay in completion of our videos. There are two videos that are supposed to come out with the album and we will use the period to perfect them," he said.

On the album, Killer T worked with several producers among them Sunshine Studios, Oskid, Cymplex, Maselo, Jamal and Aya T as he seeks to give listeners variety.

Sunshine and Oskid produced four songs apiece while others shared the rest of the songs.

He has promised to accommodate a huge audience of music lovers saying he made something for everyone.

"This is not going to be an ordinary album. It is going to be huge. There is something for everyone, reggae, dancehall and conscious. Igango or bhero rinezvese," he said.

Killer T made a name for himself with albums such as "Ngoma Ndaimba" and "Mashoko Anopfuura" and all eyes are definitely on this album if it will surpass it.

He said he has grown from only being associated with dancehall but he developed into full blown musician.