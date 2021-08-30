Egypt: FM Discusses Latest Developments Related to Algerian-Moroccan Ties

27 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry phoned on Friday his Algerian and Moroccan counterparts Ramtane Lamamra and Nasser Bourita respectively to discuss the latest developments related to the two countries' ties.

Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez said that during the phone calls, the two sides discussed means of resolving the crisis between Algeria and Morroco.

They also stressed the necessity of resorting to diplomatic solutions and engaging in direct dialogue to settle pending matters between the two countries, the spokesman added.

On Tuesday, Algeria decided to cut diplomatic relations with Morocco.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X