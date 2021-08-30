Egypt: FM Discusses Latest Developments Related to Algerian-Moroccan Ties

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry phoned on Friday his Algerian and Moroccan counterparts Ramtane Lamamra and Nasser Bourita respectively to discuss the latest developments related to the two countries' ties.

Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez said that during the phone calls, the two sides discussed means of resolving the crisis between Algeria and Morroco.

They also stressed the necessity of resorting to diplomatic solutions and engaging in direct dialogue to settle pending matters between the two countries, the spokesman added.

On Tuesday, Algeria decided to cut diplomatic relations with Morocco.

MENA