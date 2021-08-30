Egypt: Sisi Thanks Merkel for Her Efforts in Promoting Egypt-German Partnership

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has thanked German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her efforts and cooperation during her term in office, which helped boost partnership between Egypt and Germany at the political, economic and trade levels.

In his speech before the G20 Compact for Africa Summit (CwA) via videoconference on Friday, President Sisi wished Merkel success in all her future steps and plans.

The CwA was initiated under the German G20 Presidency to promote private investment in Africa, including in infrastructure.

The CwA's primary objective is to increase attractiveness of private investment through substantial improvements of the macro, business and financing frameworks.

It brings together reform-minded African countries, international organizations and bilateral partners from G20 and beyond to coordinate country-specific reform agendas, support respective policy measures and advertise investment opportunities to private investors.

President Sisi's participation in the event is important as the summit provides a distinguished platform for expounding Egypt's sustainable development achievements over the past years.

