Nigeria: Organisation Supports 50 Pregnant Women

Doctoz, a UK-based organisation, has supported 50 pregnant women in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State to get improved healthcare services.

This was done under its lifesaving project called Rural Health Mission.

Mr Ocholi Ogwu, the Doctoz's Administration Officer said in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday that the gesture was aimed at improving healthcare service delivery in rural communities.

Ocholi said there was a need to improve maternal health through innovative family planning models with the view to improving services and increasing the number of family planning users in the country.

He said that a midwife will be attending to the pregnant women in their houses to ensure that they are in good health before delivery and that they get postnatal care. (NAN)