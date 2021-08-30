Nigeria: Jos Crisis - OPSH Warns Citizens Against Inciting Videos, Messages

30 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa

Jos — Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a multi security taskforce maintaining peace in Plateau and some parts of Bauchi and Kaduna States has warned citizens in Plateau to stop circulating inciting videos and messages in the state.

The Information Officer of the operation, Ishaku Takwa, in a statement on Saturday said the operation recently noted the circulation of violent messages on social media by some individuals.

He said the individuals usually circulate old and recycled videos and old text messages of violence.

"They post these videos on social media platforms with the hope that unsuspecting members of the public would be swayed by emotions to cause mayhem and disrupt the relative peace on the Plateau.

"We urge all law-abiding citizens to disregard such videos, voice and text messages being circulated on the social media by beneficiaries of crisis. Rather, they should render support to security agencies as they work tirelessly to restore peace and security in our beloved Plateau State.

"Operation Safe Haven wishes to assure the good people of Plateau State that it is committed to protecting lives and property of all. Operations have been increased and several attacks were prevented from happening lately," he said.

He said the commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Ibrahim Ali, appreciated residents who volunteered information in their areas of domain, which had helped in the arrest of hoodlums looting properties.

