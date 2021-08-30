Tanzania: Yanga Day Brightens Dar Arena

YOUNG Africans are ready to paint green and yellow the 60,000-capacity Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam as they stage the climax of their 'Wiki ya Mwananchi festival today.

Branded 'National Sunday', the annual occasion which the club celebrates for the third season is likely to paralyse business in the city with all roads leading to the giant venue.

A lot has been said prior to this big day hence; an opportunity for members and fans of the country's oldest club to experience a memorable occasion which will linger in their hearts forever.

Already, the newly unveiled Yanga spokesperson Haji Manara who is going to be the Master of Ceremony (MC) has promised to host a unique show he has never done before in his life.

"Let me be clear here that what I will do on Sunday (tomorrow) is something unique which I have never done before. I will come with a different style of introducing new players you have never seen," he said recently.

According to him, there are many surprise packages which have been installed to colour the big day and give fans unforgettable adventure.

Democratic Republic of Congo's music mega star Koffi Olomide who landed yesterday fully equipped will set the stadium ablaze with his strong dance hits which are loved by many Tanzanians.

He is going to be backed by several domestic singers who are passionate members and fans of the Jangwani Street club.

The big names include Nandy (African Princess) who has produced a special song for the occasion. However, leaving aside all entertainment activities, the event's beauty will be spiced up by an international friendly match between Yanga and their Zambian guests, Zanaco.

This will be the boiling point of the big day and a major squad testing event ahead of their CAF Champions League's first leg preliminary round match against Rivers FC of Nigeria in mid- September.

Despite pitching a fruitful camp in Morocco, they did not play any signal testing encounter to weigh their time even though they recently played one friendly tie against DTB FC at their Avic Town camp in Kigamboni where they won 3-1.

But, facing Zanaco will be a good platform to assess the team bearing in mind that most players are new hence; practically, the team chemistry is yet to click.

The official launch of the weeklong 'Wiki ya Mwananchi' was held on August 22nd in Zanzibar where a number of activities took place and after that, it was spread to all parts of the country.

On Friday, the club through its instagram page announced that loyal tickets valued 200,000/- each were sold out completely like hot cakes.