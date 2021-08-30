Tanzania: Isles Scales Up Covid-19 Inoculations

ZANZIBAR Ministry of Health, Social Welfare, Elders, Gender and Children has expanded Covid-19 vaccination scope as the isle sees a surge in pandemic cases.

According to the Minister for Health, Social Welfare, Elders, Gender and Children, Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui the cases have increased from 390 recorded on August 10 this year to 876 while the number of death jumped from 15 to 40 in the past 17 days.

He said that between June 25 and August 10 this year a total of 29,326 people were tested of which 390 were found to be Covid-19 positive (112 Tanzanians and 270 foreigners) and there were 15 deaths.

"From August 10 to 27, a total of 45, 522 were tested, and 876 were positive (including 110 Tanzanians). According to the minister a total of 61 patients have recovered from the disease while 36 people are still battling for their lives at Mnazi Mmoja Referral Hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward.

"The situation is not good, people should take health precautions seriously as per guidelines; avoid handshake and hugging, gatherings, observe social distancing, wash your hands regularly or sanitize, wear mask and make sure you go for vaccination at the selected health facilities," Mr Mazrui said when updating about the pandemic.

He mentioned the vaccination centres as Wete, Micheweni, Mkoani (Abdalla- Mzee), Chakechake, Rahaleo, Tunguu, Mahonda, Mpendae, Uwanja - wa - Magirisi ,Kivunge, Makunduchi and Mnazi Mmoja.

Zanzibar has been injecting its people with SINOVAC from China and SPUTNIK Light-5 from Russia, donated to Zanzibar, but the 'Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine' developed by Netherlands/ USA was introduced on August 27 in Kizimkazi village during the festival held at President Samia Suluhu Hassan's home.

At the beginning, the vaccine roll out targets were elders aged 60 and above, health staffs, workers in tourism businesses and those at entry points as well as journalists, but currently all people are allowed to go for voluntary vaccination except children and pregnant mothers.