Tanzania: Govt Pledges to Continue Investing in Education Sector

PRIME Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa has expressed the sixth phase government's commitment to continue investing in the education sector to create opportunities for young Tanzanians to make their education dreams come true.

In fulfilling its commitment, the government has continued to improve primary and secondary schools infrastructure and increase the number of universities in the country, he noted.

The Premier made the remarks yesterday during his ongoing tour to inspect various development projects in Tabora region where he visited Tabora Boys and Tabora Girls secondary schools.

The PM was pleased with the performance of the two schools at regional and national level and the infrastructure improvements at the old schools.

"Our president dished out huge sums of money in education sector... she brought here 1bn/- and later increased 500m/- .

An addition of 7bn/- has also been allocated for the construction of 590 classrooms as part of preparations for accommodating form one students.

He noted that the 7bn/- is part of the 29bn/- collected from mobile money levies which have been distributed for health and education sectors.

Earlier, while on his way to Tabora, the PM inspected the rehabilitation of Mpanda- Inyonga - Tabora highway at tarmac level which will cost 450.80bn/-.

He expressed his satisfaction on the speed of the execution of the road project, saying that upon completion it will serve as economy gateway for the citizens from western zone regions of Katavi and Tabora.

"I'm impressed with the progress and speed shown on the execution of the road project spanning into 335.8 kms whose civil works have already reached at 80 per cent," the premier noted.

Earlier on, the Deputy Minister for Transport and Works, Engineer Godfrey Kasekenya briefed Mr Majaliwa that upon completion the road will be a link between the regions of Katavi, Rukwa, Kigoma Tabora and northern zone regions.

He further explained that the rehabilitation of the 335.8 kms road project is going simultaneously with the construction of Karema Port terminal along the shoreline of Lake Tanganyika and the rehabilitation of railway line to link port the terminal and Mpanda Town.

"The road will serve as an economic gateway and open up the Western and Southern Highlands Zone to the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)" explained the deputy minister.