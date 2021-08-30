Tanzania: Govt Sets Aside 149bn/ - for Universal Health Coverage

29 August 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abduel Elinaza in Dodoma

THE government has set aside 149bn/- to pay for health insurance ahead of the tabling of the bill on Universal Health Insurance for all next week.

The universal health insurance bill will be read for the first time in Parliament in the session scheduled to commence here next week and if approved will make health insurance coverage a must for all citizens.

The Government Chief Spokesman, Mr Greyson Msigwa said the government intends to see all of its citizens are insured.

"The bill will be tabled in this parliament starting next week... the intention of the sixth phase government is to make sure that all citizens are covered under the health insurance scheme," Mr Msingwa said as he graced a meeting between National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and editors in Dodoma yesterday.

The government wants step by step to enable its citizens to be covered under the health scheme and the amount set aside is part of the plan.

This, according to Mr Msigwa, is also supported by the 2020/21 budget that allocated 1.04tri/- for the health sector, especially for facilities and medicines.

NHIF Director General Mr Benard Konga said although a working programme for how the fund will be distributed was not out, the assistance will go to those who leave below a US dollar a day. "The target group is the 26 per cent of the population that live below the poverty line.

"If the fund is not sufficient to cover the entire population under the poverty line then another strategy will be devised ...but all have to be covered," Mr Konga said.

He said the government has several tools and institutions that could provide the list for eligible health care beneficiaries.

The government plan has come at a time when NHIF is celebrating 20 years of serving the nation by providing affordable health insurance services.

However, during its 20 years, the fund registered several success and challenges. For instance, a survey conducted last year showed that 20 per cent of the fund members are not satisfied with the services offered by the fund due to limited health facilities at peripheries and lack of a programme to enable members to pay in installments.

NHIF Director of Membership Services, Mr Christopher Mapunda said the way forward is working on eliminating challenges that are facing the 20 per cent of its members to enable them also get a better service.

The survey conducted in 2019/20 showed that 80 per cent of their members are somewhat pleased with the service offered by the fund but the remaining 20 per cent showed dissatisfaction.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X