South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa to Update Parliament On Economic Recovery Efforts

29 August 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will update Parliament this week on a range of issues of national importance that include progress in the implementation of the country's Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

The President first presented the Plan, which aims to create jobs, re-industrialise the economy and accelerate economic reforms, to a Joint Sitting of Parliament in October of 2020.

President Ramaphosa will answer questions in the National Assembly on Friday, 3 September 2021.

The President will also update Members of Parliament on government's efforts to advance social cohesion and nation-building, and on progress in turning around and better capacitating local government.

The President will also outline developments in South Africa's COVID-19 vaccination programme, particularly in relation to employer and employee responsibilities and rights in the context of protecting lives and livelihoods.

The President will also touch on how recent changes to the National Executive form part of improving the capacity of government to undertake tasks at hand.

The President will also update members on the process of compensation for people affected by the Marikana Tragedy.

