Namibia: 'We Got This for You'

YOU can never go wrong when banking on Namibia's Paralympic stars, says Ananias Shikongo, who added to his legend after winning a silver medal at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games yesterday.

The serial medal collector and his guide, Sem Shimanda, bagged the country's first medal at the competition after placing second in the men's T11 400 m final inside a hot and humid Tokyo Olympic Stadium in a time of 51,14 seconds.

Spain's Gerard Descarrega retained the gold with the help of his guide, Guillermo Rojo Gil, in 50,42 seconds, with the bronze going to Gauthier Makunda of France and his, guide Luca Mathonat (51,74).

It was an impressive upgrade on the bronze Shikongo won at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he won a landmark treble, which also included gold and a Games record in the 200 m, plus a bronze in the 100 m.

The 35-year-old Shikongo, aka 'The Troublemaker', now has four medals at the Paralympic Games, and has become Namibia's joint record holder for the most medals at an Olympic competition.

He shares the status with another legendary sprinter in Frank Fredericks, who medalled four times at the Olympics.

Shikongo yesterday said his achievement is further justification that disability sport should be held in the same regard as other sport in the country.

"I really feel happy about what we did. This silver medal belongs to Namibia. It belongs to the Paralympic athletes, and to the whole nation," Shikongo said moments after his energy-sapping effort.

"This is the role we are playing in the country - to show that Paralympic [movement] is very important in the country. So, this is the result of Paralympic for the country," he said.

Shimanda said they battled hard to get on the podium again.

They won their heat in a season's best time of 51,22 seconds before improving that time to 51,14 in yesterday's final.

"I'm feeling very happy. It was not easy from the heat and final. We got this for you [the nation]. Just wait a few days, we're coming," Shimanda said.

Johannes Nambala placed sixth in the men's T13 100 m shortly after Shikongo's race.

Nambala made a poor start and had to play catch-up to the winner and world record holder Jason Smyth of Ireland (10,54), Algeria's Skander Djamil Athamani (10,54) in second, and third-placed Carlos Mina Aponza (10,64) of Colombia.

Despite improving his time from the heats (11,03 to 10,93), Nambala was at least a metre away from making the podium in the final.

On Saturday, Lahja Ishitile's women's T11 400 m challenge ended in the semi-finals where she placed sixth overall.

The day before, Isthitile, who sprained her ankle in training early last week, finished seventh in the long jump.

These performances should be placed in context, said Namibia Paralympic Committee secretary general Mike Hamukwaya.

He said the athletes put in admirable shifts given the poor preparation of the team ahead of the Games.

"That's what Paralympians of Namibia do even in the hard circumstances during the four years of preparation. They always represent the country with pride and honour. We hope more corporates will come on board and sponsor these athletes, who never disappoint at all," Hamukwaya said.

Shikongo is not entered for his favoured 200 m, and is left with the 100 m on Wednesday. Nambala will also run in the 400 m heats on the same day.

Ishitile is scheduled to compete on Thursday morning when she races in the 200 m. Her final item is the 400 m the day after.