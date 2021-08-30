Angola: Stock Exchange Handles More Than 1000 Deals

28 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Debt and Stock Exchange (BODIVA) carried out 1,525 trades in the regular markets under its management in the second quarter of this year, moving a total of Kz 345. 0 billion, equivalent to USD 537.6 million.

According to the press release from BODIVA, reached ANGOP Saturday, the referred turnover represents an increase of 1.78%, compared to the same period of the previous year.

The document also informs that the monthly average amount was 115.01 billion Kwanzas, with April being the month in which the greatest deal was registered, standing at around Kz 146.60 billion.

"The number of trades carried out (1,525 ), compared to the same period last year, registered an increase of 9.95%, with a monthly average of 508 trades", the source added.

Of the 27 BODIVA members, 19 contributed to the amount, with emphasis on BFA, BAI and SBA, which occupy the three places and whose transactions represented around 71 .67% of the market.

