Zimbabwe: Dairibord, Dendairy Merger Talks Fail

30 August 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Following months of negotiations, listed milk processor Dairibord Holdings Limited (DHL) has announced the failure of a possible merger with another dairy company, Dendairy (pvt) Limited.

However, the company could not disclose the sticking issues which led to the failure of the deal.

"Dairibord Holdings Limited and Dendairy (Private) Limited have been exploring opportunities for creating sustainable shareholder value for mutual benefit,"

"Shareholders are referred to the cautionary announcement first published on 1 July 2020 and are advised that the conclusion of the discussions indicates that it is in the interest of both parties to discontinue the process and remain as separate entities. The contents of the cautionary have ceased to have any effect on the company. Accordingly, caution is no longer required to be exercised when dealing in the company's shares. The parties express best wishes and success for the future," said Diairibord.

The merger talks were initially announced in July 2020 as DHL was experiencing high stockfeeds costs which had a bad impact on its milk production levels.

Through the acquisition and merger of Dendairy, DHL was hoping to leverage on the former's strategic investments into production of dairy products and its access to the regional market.

However, during the first quarter to March 2021, Dairibord remained the largest milk processor in the country with 40 percent raw milk intake market share.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X