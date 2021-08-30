Kenya: NOC-K Make First Step Towards October Polls

In a change from the norm, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Noc-k) has now mandated national federations to pick the body that will conduct the committee's elections in October this year.

Noc-k acting secretary general, Francis Mutuku disclosed Friday that the resolution to take the approach of incorporating its affiliates was arrived at during the Executive Board meeting on Thursday in Nairobi.

Mutuku said that once the proposals have been received by September 10, the affiliates will be invited for a consultative meeting on September 17 to discuss the electoral boards that will have been proposed.

Then an extra-ordinary General Meeting due October 1 will not only officially appoint the electoral body that will run the elections but also the date for the elections.

All nominations will be forwarded to the electoral body.

The NOC-K Constitution provides under Section 17.1 that 'The Executive Committee shall propose and the General Assembly or an Extraordinary General Assembly shall ratify an Independent Electoral Board to oversee the Electoral Congress.'

"The participation of the federations is in a bid to make the elections inclusive and transparent. Want to do things differently. It's not a matter of life and death," explained Mutuku.

The elections cycle of the Olympics body is four years, usually held after the celebrations of the Games of that particular Olympiad.

However, the elections of this Olympiad were delayed following the postponement of Tokyo 2020 to 2021, which led to the Noc-k General Assembly delaying the elections until after the Games.

"With the Tokyo Games out of the way, the Executive has now initiated the process to enable the next office to start preparing for the new quadrennial," said Mutuku.

Campaigns have been going on silently with some candidates already being touted. Whether legendary long distance runner Paul Tergat will get a challenge is left to be known.

However, what is clear is that the post of the secretary general could attract many candidates with Francis Mutuku, who has been the acting secretary general having expressed his desire to contest for the seat.

Kenya Table Tennis Association president Andrew Mudibo, who lost to Francis Paul by a vote for the secretary general seat, also wants to try his luck again for the seat.

Paul was forced to step down as secretary general in 2018 over corruption cases linked to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Mutuku, who was his deputy, took over in acting capacity.

The grapevine has it that former deputy secretary James Chacha could make a comeback by vying for one of the two deputy president posts. Shadrack Maluki and Waithaka Kioni are the current first and second deputy presidents.

Incumbent treasurer Anthony Kariuki has a challenger in Moses Mbuthia, who is Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) deputy treasurer.