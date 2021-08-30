Africa: Confederation Urges UK Government to Give African Football Players Covid-19 Travel Exemption

analysis

The call follows the collective decision by Premier League clubs to refuse to release players headed to countries on the UK's Covid-19 red list because of the quarantine measures they would face on their return from international duty.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appealed to the British government to grant exemptions to African footballers who are hoping to return to their home countries next week to compete in World Cup qualifiers.

"CAF, on behalf of all African member associations, African players and fans, has urged the British Government to urgently provide the required exemptions to enable African players to compete for their countries in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers," read a statement.

"CAF notes that similar exemptions were granted by the British Government to enable the attendance of delegations and officials, among others, at the finals of the European Championship held less than two months ago," it read. "It is further noted that the circumstances in the African countries on the red list in many cases are in fact less severe than other countries not currently on this list or for which exemptions were previously provided."

There are...