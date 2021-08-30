Kenya/Ethiopia: Vihiga Queens to Unleash Lethal Trio Against CBE of Ethiopia

Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League giants Vihiga Queens will be banking on the attacking trio of Violet Nanjala, Teresa Engesha and Jentrix Shikangwa when they kick off their Caf Women Champions League Cecafa qualifiers against CBE of Ethiopia on Sunday.

The Group 'B' match kicks off at 4pm at Nyayo National Stadium and will be preceded by a mouth-watering clash between Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan and Zanzibar champions New Generation at 1pm at the same venue.

Harambee Starlets coach Charles Okere is expected to lead Vihiga Queens technical bench following the shock exit of Alex Alumirah last week.

Okere will work together with assistant coach Bonface Nyamunyamu who was to lead the team but lacks requisite Caf A coaching licence required at continental competitions.

Vihiga will rely on Nanjala and Engesha who scored 38 goals in between them in the just concluded season as they set their sights on qualifying for the inaugural Champions League.

Nanjala, the WPL joint top scorer, was recently acquired from fellow Zone 'B' league side Trans Nzoia Falcon where she netted 21 goals.

On the other hand, Engesha was Vihiga Queens top scorer with 17 goals and her combination with Topister Situma and Shikangwa saw the team finish top of Zone 'A'.

"We have prepared well and trained with our national team coach who has had great input in the team. Our focus is winning this tournament because preparation has been top notch and we are also at home. We have to make the country proud," Nyamunyamu told Nation Sport.

"With Engesha, Shikangwa and Nanjala in attack, we are sure of getting many goals. Even our players in various departments are superb and we expect to start with a win against CBE," added Nyamunyamu.

Vihiga Saturday watched the opening clash pitting Ugandan champions Lady Doves against FAD of Djibouti. The Ugandans started the tournament on a high thrashing the Djibouti champions 5-0.

Results

Saturday

Lady Doves (Uganda) 5-0 FAD (Djibouti)

Sunday

Yei Join Stars (South Sudan) v New Generation (Zanzibar) 1pm

CBE (Ethiopia) v Vihiga Queens (Kenya) 4pm