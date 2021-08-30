Africa: Age Is Just a Number for Paralympian Zanele Situ As She Eyes a Fifth Medal At Her Sixth Games

analysis

Tokyo — The determined Paralympian says the Covid-19 lockdown has been very hard on athletes.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The door to her room is wide open and the kettle on the table in the middle of it is still warm. She picks up her mask and puts it on and checks to see that she has her room key with her.

She has a purple piece of paper in her hand, having written seven lines of motivation that she wants to take to the Team SA medical room one floor below.

Zanele Situ may not be a household name in South African sport, but she should be. Then again, that's true of many Paralympic athletes who are now occupying the same rooms and sharing the same Olympic village experiences that their able-bodied counterparts did just a few short weeks ago.

When she was 11, Situ's parents took her to hospital as she was always weak, fatigued and was struggling to walk. She had a damaged spinal cord. She spent three years in hospital where the doctors declared: "You'll never walk again."

Situ is now 50, the oldest member of the 34-strong Team SA Paralympic squad. This...