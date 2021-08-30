Egypt Reports 234 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 Deaths

The Health and Population Ministry said Friday 27/08/2021 that 234 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases to 287,393.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said five patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,706.

As many as 329 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 237,385 so far, the spokesman said.