The Senegalese Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Cheikh Wade on Thursday 26 August 2021 paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of Gambia Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Yakubu A Drammeh at the Defence Headquarters in Banjul as part of his visit to the Senegalese contingent deployed under the ECOWAS mission in the Gambia.

The purpose of the visit is to foster the existing military ties of the Senegambia region.