Gambia: Police Prosecutors Commence Training On Criminal Procedure, Prosecution of Criminal Cases

27 August 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Police prosecutors drawn from all regions throughout the country are currently undergoing training at the Police Headquarters Conference hall in Banjul, the Police said.

The training which is funded by the UNDP is expected to last for three weeks targeting fifty participants who will be taken through various topics ranging from criminal procedure and other matters relating to prosecution of criminal cases in the subordinate courts.

Participants are expected to garner skills in criminal prosecution among other areas such as identifying elements of crime, rules of drafting of criminal charges, presenting of cases, bail, trial approaches, right to fair trial, pre-trial briefings with witnesses, pleas, Law of evidence, addresses, practical exercise on cross examination, procedure to visit to Locus-in Quo, and trial within trial among others.

The police said participants are also expected to share knowledge and skills gained with colleagues as well as improve quality of service delivery.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X