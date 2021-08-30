Gambia: Police Prosecutors Commence Training On Criminal Procedure, Prosecution of Criminal Cases

Police prosecutors drawn from all regions throughout the country are currently undergoing training at the Police Headquarters Conference hall in Banjul, the Police said.

The training which is funded by the UNDP is expected to last for three weeks targeting fifty participants who will be taken through various topics ranging from criminal procedure and other matters relating to prosecution of criminal cases in the subordinate courts.

Participants are expected to garner skills in criminal prosecution among other areas such as identifying elements of crime, rules of drafting of criminal charges, presenting of cases, bail, trial approaches, right to fair trial, pre-trial briefings with witnesses, pleas, Law of evidence, addresses, practical exercise on cross examination, procedure to visit to Locus-in Quo, and trial within trial among others.

The police said participants are also expected to share knowledge and skills gained with colleagues as well as improve quality of service delivery.